Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $59.72 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. Temenos has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $152.88.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.