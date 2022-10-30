TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 3.4% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $386.88 million and approximately $49.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00088529 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067668 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015026 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025811 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007119 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000285 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,176,268 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.
