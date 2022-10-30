Terran Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.95 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00013757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.31 million and $17.95 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

