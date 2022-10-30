Terril Brothers Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,050 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

MPC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. 2,552,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

