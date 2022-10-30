Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 2.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 2,511,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Company Profile



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.



