Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

