Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

