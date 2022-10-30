Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.26.

TXN stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

