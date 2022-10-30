The Glimpse Group (VRAR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Glimpse Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -9.12 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 18.02

The Glimpse Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 213 1392 2476 80 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Glimpse Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 29.12%. Given The Glimpse Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -17.11% -26.06% -0.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s peers have a beta of 2.96, meaning that their average stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Glimpse Group peers beat The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

