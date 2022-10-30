The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,822,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 346.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $341.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

