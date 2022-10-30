The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $14.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Invesco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 32.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

