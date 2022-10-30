The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GRC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $716.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Ann Harlan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.