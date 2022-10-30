The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.00. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 60,925 shares.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,901 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

