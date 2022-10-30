The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.00. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 60,925 shares.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Mexico Fund (MXF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.