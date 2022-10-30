The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

