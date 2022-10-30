The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.08. 604,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.