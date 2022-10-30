The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at 9.35 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of 7.75 and a 1 year high of 10.75.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.