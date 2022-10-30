The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,540. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.