The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 364,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 100,479 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,712. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

