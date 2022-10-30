Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $651.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $619.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

