Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.01-$23.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$43.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.48 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.84. 2,017,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.94 and a 200-day moving average of $546.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.