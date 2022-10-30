Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0599 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $317.63 million and $9.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00087785 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00066291 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015059 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025341 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007147 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
