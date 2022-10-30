Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 51,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,202. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $21,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

