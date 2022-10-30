Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in October

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 671.5 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMTNF opened at $75.34 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

