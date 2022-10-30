TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Cut to $70.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

TNET stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $109.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,703 shares of company stock worth $1,101,364. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

