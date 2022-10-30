TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,703 shares of company stock worth $1,101,364. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

