Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Update

Oct 30th, 2022

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFCW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,648. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

