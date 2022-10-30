tru Independence LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 1,687,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

