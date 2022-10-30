Truist Financial Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $95.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.