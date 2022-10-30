Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 4,813,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,843. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

