Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

