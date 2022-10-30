Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.837-1.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $467.58.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TYL traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 489,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,075. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

