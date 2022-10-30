UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

