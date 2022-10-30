UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

UBS stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

