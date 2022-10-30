Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $94.76 million and approximately $645,541.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00565464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00231690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067236 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31440231 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $703,261.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

