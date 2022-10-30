Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $95.67 million and approximately $714,742.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,774.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00571478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00234395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30830239 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $703,213.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

