Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

