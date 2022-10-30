Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Under Armour Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:UA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
