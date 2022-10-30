UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,368. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $214.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile



UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

