United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.