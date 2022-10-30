UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 8% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00021952 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.30 billion and approximately $2.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00266612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.50236796 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,245,397.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.