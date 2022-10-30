Uquid Coin Price Tops $9.46 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $94.56 million and $26,149.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $9.46 or 0.00045804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

