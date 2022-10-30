USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $43.70 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion and $3.68 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002983 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,699,299,958 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
