USD Partners LP (USDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. USD Partners had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 261.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

