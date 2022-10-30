Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vale Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

