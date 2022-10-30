Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.