Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VOE traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. 472,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

