Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $357.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

