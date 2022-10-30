Velas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $93.60 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,369,776,161 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

