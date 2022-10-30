Velas Price Hits $0.0398 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00088471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007161 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,369,776,142 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,776,139 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

