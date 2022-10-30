Velas Price Reaches $0.0395 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $93.61 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007142 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,369,776,152 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,776,149 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

