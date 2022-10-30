Verge 24 Hour Volume Hits $967,981.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and approximately $967,981.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00268117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00119500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00712269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00563222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00230956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,570,600 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

